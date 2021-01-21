Lied Live Online continues with free shows

LINCOLN — The Lied Center’s free Lied Live Online concert series is welcoming 2021 with six new events in a range of genres. In collaboration with University of Nebraska Lincoln’s Glenn Korff School of Music, the Lied will also present encore recorded performances of The Gambler’s Son and UNL’s N-150 Celebration of the Arts in Nebraska, according to a press release.

All shows will be presented virtually. As approved by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, socially-distanced in-person tickets will also available for some events as noted below. The Lied will continue to collaborate with the University of Nebraska and local health officials to determine when it is safe to hold events with in-person audiences.

Shows with in-person audiences are free to attend, but a ticket is required. In-person and virtual reservations can be made at liedcenter.org, and there is also the option to add a donation to support the Lied Center. Lied Live Online events are also available to watch on the Lied Center Facebook page.

Free tickets to all events are now available at liedcenter.org. Reservations can be made via phone at 402-472-4747 or in-person at the Lied Center box office.

» Paul Haar, Saxophone and Tom Larson, Piano. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11. Virtual and in-person.