Lied Live Online continues with free shows

LINCOLN — The Lied Center’s free Lied Live Online concert series is welcoming 2021 with six new events in a range of genres. In collaboration with University of Nebraska Lincoln’s Glenn Korff School of Music, the Lied will also present encore recorded performances of The Gambler’s Son and UNL’s N-150 Celebration of the Arts in Nebraska, according to a press release.
All shows will be presented virtually. As approved by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, socially-distanced in-person tickets will also available for some events as noted below. The Lied will continue to collaborate with the University of Nebraska and local health officials to determine when it is safe to hold events with in-person audiences.
Shows with in-person audiences are free to attend, but a ticket is required. In-person and virtual reservations can be made at liedcenter.org, and there is also the option to add a donation to support the Lied Center. Lied Live Online events are also available to watch on the Lied Center Facebook page.
Free tickets to all events are now available at liedcenter.org. Reservations can be made via phone at 402-472-4747 or in-person at the Lied Center box office.
» Paul Haar, Saxophone and Tom Larson, Piano. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11. Virtual and in-person.
Saxophonist Paul Haar and pianist Tom Larson will present an intimate evening of great American standards. Haar is recognized as one of the most versatile saxophonists on the scene today, having contributed his talent to numerous projects in both the jazz and classical genres throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. This native of Fremont has performed with such artists as Dave Brubeck, James Moody, and The Manhattan Transfer. A sought-after pianist and composer, Larson has performed and recorded his original compositions internationally. In addition to performing, composing and arranging jazz, he has written the musical scores for dozens of films. Both are instructors at the UNL’s Glenn Korff School of Music, where Haar is associate professor of saxophone and larson is an assistant professor of composition and also serves as the music director and composer in residence member for the Faculty Jazz Ensemble.
» Hannah Huston. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Virtual and in-person.
Presented in collaboration with Arts for the Soul Music and Fine Arts Series, the Lied is welcoming back singer Hannah Huston. Huston was a preschool teacher in Lincoln when she auditioned for season 10 (2016) of the U.S. singing competition The Voice, ultimately finishing second runner-up and launching a successful career. Since the show, Hannah has been spending time in Nashville writing and recording. Her performance will feature some fan favorites along with new singles (some unreleased). She can’t wait to share her music with both new listeners and the fans who have been with her since the beginning.
Note: Patrons who reserved in-person tickets for Huston’s originally scheduled December concert will have their tickets honored at the Feb. 18 concert.
» IBEX Puppetry. 7:30 p.m. March 4. Virtual only.
IBEX Puppetry returns to Nebraska following their Crane: On Earth, In Sky performance in March of 2017. IBEX Puppetry is part of the Jim Henson legacy (of Muppet fame), led by Heather Henson. Experience the magic of puppetry for all ages including highlights from Ajijaak on Turtle Island. Celebrate the cranes (Ajijaak)!
» Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra: Edward Polochick & Anton Miller. 7 p.m. April 11. Virtual and in-person.
LSO Music Director Edward Polochick and Concertmaster Anton Miller will perform a range of popular and classical pieces for violin and piano. Maestro Polochick has been music director of LSO since 1998, serves as artistic director of Concert Artists of Baltimore, and is a longtime faculty member of the Peabody Conservatory of Music in Baltimore. He continues to attract world-wide attention as an orchestral, choral, and operatic conductor. Violinist Anton Miller has served as concertmaster for LSO for nearly 30 years. Since giving his Carnegie Hall concerto debut, Miller has appeared throughout the United States and abroad as a soloist, chamber musician, recitalist, and pedagogue.
» Sam Stacy. 7 p.m. May 9. Virtual and in-person.
Sam is a Lincoln native who recently received national attention after winning a spot on Team Blake on NBC’s The Voice. He was first introduced to music through choir at First Plymouth Church, then got involved in musical theater and taught himself to play guitar at 12 years old. After graduating from Lincoln Southeast High School and starting college, he’d study by day and gig by night, taking a job at a bank after graduating to keep his evenings free for performing. Once he started making more money from music than at the bank, he quit his day job and never looked back. Stacy now lives in Los Angeles and is a full-time musician.
Other event:
» UNL’s N-150 Celebration of the Arts in Nebraska. 7:30 p.m., Feb. 15. Presented in collaboration with the Glenn Korff School of Music at UNL. Virtual only.
On Charter Day, Feb. 15, 2019, the University of Nebraska celebrated its 150th anniversary with a monumental evening of live performance and multimedia entertainment. At Music and Milestones, host Jeff Zeleny, University of Nebraska alum, native Nebraskan and senior white house correspondent for CNN, guided the audience through some of the University’s major accomplishments. More than 300 artists united to perform a program including Wagner’s “Entrance of the Gods,” Orff’s “O Fortuna” from Carmina Burana and N 150-commissioned new works by Nebraska alums David von Kampen and Garrett Hope. Special features include tributes to celebrated alumni Willa Cather, Roxane Gay, and Ted Kooser. Performing ensembles include the Cornhusker Marching Band, UNL Symphony Orchestra, UNL Opera, UNL Dance, Chamber Singers, University Singers, and the Varsity Singers. They were joined throughout the evening by notable University of Nebraska alums, including actress Marg Helgenberger.