Lied Live Online returns with Prism Trio

LINCOLN — Lied Live Online is back. The Lied Center has produced nearly two dozen Lied Live Online concerts since the beginning of the pandemic, all presented free via the Lied’s Facebook page and website. With the return to live performances, audiences are now also invited to attend in person at the Lied — for free, according to a press release from the center.

At 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, Lied Live Online will feature the Prism Trio, a jazz ensemble based in Lincoln. Andrew Wray, Sean Lebita and Jonah Bennett perform jazz standards and original music. Since forming in 2019, the trio has been performing all across Nebraska, frequently collaborating with vocalists and other instrumentalists.

All three members of the Prism Trio are current or former students of the UNL Glenn Korff School of Music, and pianist Sean Lebita was featured on last October’s edition of “Huskers in the Spotlight,” the Lied Center’s online concert series celebrating current and former University of Nebraska-Lincoln students.

Like all Lied Live Online shows, the Prism Trio concert will be streamed live on the Lied Center Facebook page and at liedcenter.org.

The performance is free to attend at the Lied, but a ticket is required. There is also an option to select a paid ticket to support the Lied Center.