Lied reschedules Broadway season

LINCOLN — As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause the shutdown of national touring Broadway shows, the Lied Center for Performing Arts is announcing that the 2020-21 Broadway season is being rescheduled to 2021-22, the organization said in a press order.

2020-21 Glenn Korff Broadway Series season ticket holders will automatically have their tickets transferred to the 2021-22 season. The 2021-22 season will feature “Come From Away,” “Les Miserables,” “Chicago,” “The Band’s Visit,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Madagascar” and “STOMP.” Titles are subject to change, and specific dates are still being determined.

In addition, Arnaldo Cohen’s piano concert scheduled for Monday has been postponed until May 13, 2021. All currently issued tickets are valid for the re-scheduled dates, and patrons don’t need to do anything if they plan to attend the rescheduled date. Otherwise, patrons with tickets to rescheduled events can choose to convert the value of their tickets to on-account credit to be used for any other Lied Center show, donate the value of the ticket back to the Lied Center or request a refund.