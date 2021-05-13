Lied’s 2021-22 Broadway season to feature ‘Band’s Visit,’ ‘Oklahoma!’

Broadway season packages go on sale to the public Wednesday. The five-show packages start at $196. The Lied Center anticipates 2021-22 Broadway shows will be presented with full-capacity seating, with masks being required until further notice. Information and tickets are available at liedcenter.org.

Broadway package shows:

» “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Sept. 10 to 12, four shows — Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all — and stay to find something they never expected. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (“My Name is Earl,” “Raising Hope”) and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley (“Survivor’s Remorse,” “Shameless”), “Escape to Margaritaville” is a musical comedy featuring both original songs and beloved Buffett classics, including “Fins,” “Volcano” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.”

» “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Jan. 27 to 29, 2022 (four shows) — Roald Dahl’s amazing tale is now Lincoln’s golden ticket. It’s the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: Songs from the original film — including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket” — alongside a new score from the songwriters of “Hairspray.”