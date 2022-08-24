Life sometimes throws a wrench in the works

Challenges set my juices flowing and my energy level rises to a peak whenever I encounter something that I believe needs to be conquered.

Throughout my life I have been unafraid to take on a thing in which I had no experience or expertise. Whatever needed to be done, I took steps to overcome my lack of knowledge in a particular situation.

Some of those things were difficult and others were solved rather easily.

In the mid-1970s, I owned a Chevy pickup and the fuel pump went out on it. As a starving musician, I didn’t have the money to have it fixed. In those days, automobiles were pretty simple without computers and sensors and stuff.

I looked under the hood and could see and smell where the gasoline was leaking out of the old pump and saw there were just a couple of bolts holding it in place. A trip to the auto parts store and I had the new pump.

It didn’t take long and I had the old pump off and the new one in and functioning normally. Having watched my Uncle Joe work on his cars as a young teenager, I knew the gasket needed to have a dab of oil applied so it would seal.

When Gail and I lived in Pueblo, Colorado, during the early years of our marriage, a water line sprang a leak under our house. We couldn’t afford to hire a plumber, so I took a look and decided I could fix it.

I knew it would require soldering the copper fittings and although I had never done that, it seemed like an easy thing to learn. I purchased the parts and a small butane torch and went to work.

The pipe was cut and I soldered the pieces back together and we had water flowing again.

Those situations were fairly easy fixes, but there have been times I was unable to resolve a problem and needed to call in an expert.

A couple of months ago I was scrolling through Facebook and came across a post that offered a classic car for sale. The post indicated the owner of the car had purchased it several years ago thinking it would be a good project for him.

There the car sat on the trailer for all that time and one day he looked at it and decided it was not happening. He realized he knew nothing about restoring classic cars and that was why he was selling.

He gave a piece of advice that I found to be humbling and appropriate. He learned that he shouldn’t spend money on something he knew absolutely nothing about.

There have been numerous times I’ve looked at classic cars and thought I’d love to own one and work on it. I know absolutely nothing about them either and it was a relief for me to know I can admire others who do this sort of thing without buying a car that would just sit in my driveway.

In the movie “Magnum Force,” starring Clint Eastwood as Dirty Harry, he said, “A man’s got to know his limitations.”

There are just some things we are not equipped to do and understanding that gives us the freedom to ask for help.

I’m not very good at that.

My pride says I can do it myself, but the facts are the facts. There are things I cannot do.

That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try, but humility is recognizing our self-sufficiency is sometimes dependent upon friends who are experts in their field.

Lately there have been situations I cannot resolve and my frustration has risen exponentially. I don’t understand how to navigate the system in those particular things that are troubling me.

I tried. Yes, I really tried to work my way through the convoluted layers of that government agency, but to no avail.

It’s time to swallow my pride and bring in an expert.

Phone call made.