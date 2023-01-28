Lightbridge receives state grant to fund veterans pilot app

A Nebraska company called Lightbridge is seeking 500 military veterans and families from across the state to pilot a mobile app that connects vets with resources and routines that can potentially help prevent suicide and help vets find joy in everyday living.

According to company founder Joy Lewis, the Lightbridge Mobile App beta test for the military population is being rolled out to veterans and veteran support organizations across the state in January, the organization said in a press release.

The pilot program and beta test will be funded by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The Lightbridge app lives on mobile devices and serves to connect veterans, their family members, and external agency caregivers by acting as a central rally point.

“Each vet is able to create their own circle of support and establish daily routine tasks that support their emotional and physical well-being,” Lewis said.

While there are hundreds of organizations whose missions are to prevent military suicide, there are few solutions that streamline the choices and put a custom, targeted set of resources into the hands of an individual veteran, explained Lewis.

“Lightbridge is the ‘last mile’ solution that allows veterans to build life routines, practice emotional awareness and connect with their community,” Lewis said.

Lightbridge will partner with Bellevue University and its Military Veteran Services Center on outreach activities designed to connect with military personnel and families, and military organizations across Nebraska.

Veterans, caregivers and agencies interested in participating in the pilot program can sign up online at lightbridgelife.com/home-vet. The app is available for free download on both the Apple App store and the Google Play store.