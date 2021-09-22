Lightroom app workshop available through NPCC

North Platte Community College’s Business and Community Education department is offering a class that will teach those interested a new way of retouching photos.

Getting Started with Adobe Lightroom Mobile is from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 6 in Room 105 of the W.W. Wood Building on NPCC’s North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive North Platte.

Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Lightroom have been industry standards in professional photography for many years, but not everyone knows that the mobile version of Lightroom is a free app.

Instructor Anna Carr will explain how to install the app, its basic functions and creative options that exist. Participants will learn how to dramatically improve their pictures and confidence in the process.

No previous photo editing experience is required.

The class fee is $29.

Register online at bceregister.mpcc.edu, or by contacting Jeff Smeltzer, Business and Community Education coordinator, at 308-535-3687 or smeltzerj@mpcc.edu.