Lim named NPCC Business Student of the Month

Jenny Lim is North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for October.

Lim graduated from North Platte High School in 2019 and is currently studying economics at NPCC.

“I selected NPCC due to its exceptional learning opportunities and close proximity to home,” Lim said. “The NPCC faculty has assisted me immensely — from offering guidance to moral support — making my college experience incredible. I cannot praise them enough.”

Lim is on track to graduate in the spring of 2021. After that, she plans to transfer to the University of Nebraska at Kearney to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Economics degree with a finance minor.