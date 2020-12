LINCOLN — The Lied Center has suspended public attendance at all in-person events through the end of 2020. This decision impacts Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company’s annual production of “The Nutcracker,” which will now take place at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 6, 2021, and at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. March 7, 2021.