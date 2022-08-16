Lincoln-based agricultural company reaches western Nebraska

Sentinel Fertigation has reached western Nebraska to provide local farmers with data-driven recommendations to improve the efficiency of their fertigation operations.

The Lincoln based company utilizes its N-Time Fertigation Management System to anticipate crop nitrogen needs and provide farmers with proactive fertigation scheduling recommendations, according to a press release from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte.

Several farming operations in western Nebraska are now utilizing Sentinel’s N-Time Fertigation Management System, allowing the company's expansion to almost reach the Colorado border.

The software that Sentinel Fertigation offers is primarily utilized by commercial corn operations, but the company is looking to expand their scope to include various crop types in the future, including those commonly grown in western Nebraska.

“In western Nebraska where fields may require more irrigation management, decisions about when to fertigate are especially critical," said Jackson Stansell, CEO and founder of Sentinel Fertigation. "Our N-Time Fertigation Management System helps producers and their advisors know exactly how to time their nitrogen fertilizer applications throughout the growing season to maximize yields and nitrogen use efficiency.”

For more information about Sentinel Fertigation, go to sentinelfertigation.com.