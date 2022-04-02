Lincoln Co. GOP hosts annual convention

The 33 attendees at the Lincoln County Republican Convention Thursday heard a quick update from Hudson Buell, the NEGOP political coordinator.
Elections were held for delegates and alternates to go to the state GOP convention which will be in Kearney on July 8 to 9,
Delegates are: Kelle Dikeman, Vern Friesen, Ed Rieker, Carol Friesen, Kerrin Tallmon, Elizabeth Tegtmeier, Michelle McNea, Cathy Grauerholz and Brian Tegtmeier. Alternates named are, Chris Bruns, Tammy Dugger, Emily Krondak, Joni Lloyd, Joan Smith, Michael Krondak and Monica Cooper.
Officers for the county party who will serve a two-year term are Chair Carol Friesen; Vice Chair Tammy Dugger, Secretary Diane Krause and Treasurer Jolene Catlett.
The next monthly meeting will be at 7 p.m. April 25 at Margaritas, with dinner beforehand.