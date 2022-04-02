 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lincoln Co. GOP hosts annual convention

  • 0
Lincoln Co. GOP hosts annual convention

County Commissioner Chris Bruns visits with Kelle and Merlin Dikeman after the Lincoln County Republican Convention on Thursday at the North Platte Regional Airport meeting room. The thirty-three attendees heard a quick update from Hudson Buell, the NEGOP political coordinator. Elections were held for delegates and alternates to go to the state GOP convention which will be in Kearney on July 8 to 9, Delegates are: Kelle Dikeman, Vern Friesen, Ed Rieker, Carol Friesen, Kerrin Tallmon, Elizabeth Tegtmeier, Michelle McNea, Cathy Grauerholz and Brian Tegtmeier. Alternates named are, Chris Bruns, Tammy Dugger, Emily Krondak, Joni Lloyd, Joan Smith, Michael Krondak and Monica Cooper. Officers for the county party who will serve a two-year term are Chair Carol Friesen; Vice Chair Tammy Dugger, Secretary Diane Krause and Treasurer Jolene Catlett. The next monthly meeting will be at 7 p.m. April 25 at Margaritas, with dinner beforehand.

 Courtesy photo

The 33 attendees at the Lincoln County Republican Convention Thursday heard a quick update from Hudson Buell, the NEGOP political coordinator.

Elections were held for delegates and alternates to go to the state GOP convention which will be in Kearney on July 8 to 9,

Delegates are: Kelle Dikeman, Vern Friesen, Ed Rieker, Carol Friesen, Kerrin Tallmon, Elizabeth Tegtmeier, Michelle McNea, Cathy Grauerholz and Brian Tegtmeier. Alternates named are, Chris Bruns, Tammy Dugger, Emily Krondak, Joni Lloyd, Joan Smith, Michael Krondak and Monica Cooper.

Officers for the county party who will serve a two-year term are Chair Carol Friesen; Vice Chair Tammy Dugger, Secretary Diane Krause and Treasurer Jolene Catlett.

The next monthly meeting will be at 7 p.m. April 25 at Margaritas, with dinner beforehand.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to tell if you're a control freak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News