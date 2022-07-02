Lincoln County 4-H’ers compete in livestock judging

Lincoln County 4-H members competed in the 2022 Premier Animal Science Event livestock judging contest June 23 in Lincoln.

The contestants judged swine, sheep, goats and cattle while also giving reasons for their placings of those animals. In the contest, the contestants were scored for their placings of the animals and their reasonings.

The Lincoln County intermediate team received fourth place overall at the state PASE livestock judging contest with team members Cauy Robinson, Allyson Kemp, Regan Martin and Keigan Kershner.

The remaining results from the PASE livestock judging contest are:

Intermediate team: First high overall in swine, second high overall in reasons and second high overall in sheep/goats.

Cauy Robinson: 18th overall individual in cattle, third overall individual in reasons, eighth overall in sheep/goats, third overall in swine and sixth high individual overall.

Allyson Kemp: Intermediate high overall individual, first in sheep/goats, fourth in cattle, fifth in reasons and seventh in swine.

Brylie Robinson: Senior seventh high overall individual in reasons, and senior 25th high overall individual in cattle.

Matt Bruns: Senior second high overall individual in sheep/goats, senior fourth in cattle, senior fourth place high overall individual in reasons, and senior fifth high place overall individual.

Jake Henry: Senior 16th overall high individual in swine, and senior 20th overall individual out of 99.