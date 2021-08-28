Lincoln County CASA elects 2021-22 officers

Other officers elected were Rebecca Wrage as vice president and Linda Holmstedt as secretary/treasurer, according to a press release from the organization.

Sue Steele was presented a plaque naming her as a board member emeritus. Sue became a member of Lincoln County CASA as the group was organizing in 2011-12, and has served on the board continuously since then. As an emeritus member, she will continue to attend board and committee meetings and actively participate in CASA activities, but will not have a vote.