Lincoln County CASA presents inaugural Battle of the Non-Profits

Lincoln County CASA will host the first ever Battle of the Non-Profits. This event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 14 at Pals Brewing Co. There will be five non-profits competing for the grand prize and bragging rights. RDAP, Bridge of Hope, Prairie Arts Center, The Guardians of the Children and Families 1st Partnership will battle it out in five different events to see who will be crowned the champion.

Everyone is welcome. There will be a kid play area, food trucks, a dunk tank, 50/50 raffle, a silent auction and more.

Lincoln County CASA is a non-profit organization with a 501c status an has operated in Lincoln County since 2012. Our organization recruits, trains and supports the average citizen to become the voice of a child who has been abused or neglected and made a state ward.

You can support the organization as well as five other local non-profits by coming to the event. Entry fee is $20 at the gate, which includes a raffle ticket and a drink ticket. Children under 12 are free.