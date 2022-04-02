Lincoln County Community Development Corp. receives statewide housing award

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Commission on Housing and Homelessness honored the Lincoln County Community Development Corp. with a Affordable Housting Trust Fund Award this past week.

LCCDC used a $440,000 NAHTF award from 2019 to complete the final phase of the North Sheridan Rental Estates project in North Platte. The complete project supplied 12 rental duplexes to serve households at 80% to 120% of the area median income.

The NAHTF award was established in 2018 to recognize organizations and projects that have leveraged Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Funds to create safe, decent and affordable housing in Nebraska.

Administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, the NAHTF is one of Nebraska’s largest annual resources for affordable housing development. Since 1996, the program has supported the construction or rehabilitation of thousands of homes throughout the state, while assisting nonprofits and local governments in their mission to tackle housing needs.

“Few things impact community and family well-being as strongly as the presence of quality and affordable homes,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “The NAHTF is one of the most important resources we have available that enables us to support Nebraska communities and organizations as they pursue their housing-related goals.”

The awards were presented during the Nebraska Investment Financing Authority Housing Conference Awards Luncheon in Papillion. Seven awards were presented, reflecting the fact that 2021’s award ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Western Nebraska Housing Opportunities, Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership Inc., The City of Atkinson, CORE Development Inc., Nebraska Housing Resource and Three Rivers Housing Development Corp. were also honored.

Lee Heflebower, chair of the NCHH, was on-hand to present the NAHTF awards for 2022.

“The vision, determination and teamwork required to add even a single affordable unit to the housing inventory is deserving of our recognition,” said Heflebower. “Today we honor individuals and organizations who put countless hours and seemingly limitless energy into building their communities, asking for little in return except the knowledge they are making a difference.”