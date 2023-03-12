In 2022, Lincoln County produced 28.36 million bushels of corn on 171,300 acres (total for dryland and irrigated). The average yield was 165.0 bushels per harvested acre, the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service said in a February press release.

There were 198,500 acres planted to corn in 2022 in the county, but approximately 27,200 acres were not harvested for grain.

Planted, harvested and production numbers were all below 2021 and the five-year averages for the county. The 2021 corn yield was 191.9 bushels per acre, and the five year average is 174.8.

Lincoln County’s yield was slightly above the Nebraska yield of 165.0 bushels per acre last year, but its five-year average is six bushels below the state five-year average of 182.6 bushels per acre. The national average yield was 173.3 in 2022, nearly the same as the five-year national average of 173.1.

The data can be found at nass.usda.gov/quick_stats. Selecting the “Quick Stats Lite” arrow may be the most direct route to access this survey data. The data is available for counties, states and the nation, for corn, soybeans and other crops.

Lincoln County’s soybean yield was 63.7 bushels per acre in 2022, three bushels below the 2021 yield, but nearly the same as the three-year average of 63.1 for the county. County soybean yields were well above both Nebraska and national yields last year (49.0 and 49.5 bushels per acre, respectively).