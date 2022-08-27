Lincoln County Historical Museum urges public to browse Brown-Harano collection

The Lincoln County Historical Museum is urging the public to come look through approximately 80,000 personal photos and negatives in the Brown-Harano Photography collection.

"The museum is in a situation where we must eventually destroy these pictures because we do not have an area large enough to store them indefinitely," Board Member William McGahan wrote in a letter to the Telegraph.

Pictures are available for claiming at the museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. To see the photos online, go to lincolncountymuseum.org and click the "Brown Harano Photos" link.

To claim them, the museum needs the box number, envelope number and the family name on the envelope.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday for picture distribution throughout the fall and winter months.

"These are graduation pictures, baby pictures, engagement-wedding pictures, WWII military family group pictures ... wonderful pictures that most families would cherish," McGahan wrote.

The pictures range from 1939 to 2018 when the photos were donated to the museum. McGahan said this could help many people working on family geneology.

To contact the museum by phone, call 308-534-5640.