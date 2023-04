The Lincoln County Republicans will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the North Platte Senior Center gym, 901 East 10th St. Parking is available in front or in back of the building.

Guest speaker will be Lt. Col. (retired) John Glen Weaver, who is running to represent Nebraska in the U.S. Senate.

Weaver joined the Air Force in 1999 and served for 22.3 years. He was deployed 11 times all over the world.

All Lincoln County Republicans are invited. For information, contact Jolene Catlett at 308-530-1056.