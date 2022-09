The Lincoln County Republicans will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Memorial Park.

The group will meet candidates for North Platte School Board and for the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors.

The group will also discuss the upcoming multi-county "Big Red Roundup" event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Best Western Plus.

All Lincoln County Republicans are invited to Monday's meeting. For further information, contact Jolene Catlett at 308-530-1056.