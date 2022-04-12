Lincoln County Victims Witness Unit sees federal funding

The Lincoln County Victim Witness Unit is one of 40 recipients of U.S. Department of Justice grants as part of the 2022 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The Lincoln County unit was selected from over 240 applicants submitted nationwide. The grants promote community awareness of crime victims’ rights and services.

The funding will help recognize victims of all crimes as part of a community awareness project, the LCVWU said in a press release. The project is part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, an annual observance that takes place April 24 to 30.

First designated by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week increases general public awareness of and knowledge about the wide range of rights and services available to people who have been victimized by crime. The theme for 2022 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is “Rights, Access, Equity for all victims.”

Members of the community are encouraged to help promote justice by joining 2022 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week activities. The Lincoln County Victim Witness Unit is hosting a tree planting event at 3:30 p.m. April 27 on the Lincoln County Courthouse lawn. There will also be free stress balls, literature and T-shirts for the first 30 people.

The National Association of VOCA Assistance Administrators is a nonprofit organization that represents the 56 state agencies that distribute money from the federal Victims of Crime Act Crime Victims Fund to more than 4,000 direct victim assistance service providers. The money in the Crime Victims Fund comes from fines collected from offenders convicted of federal crimes and not from U.S. taxpayers.