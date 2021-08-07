Lincoln County youth helped plan Neb. 4-H leadership conference

Seven young people from across the state were selected to serve as the first-ever Nebraska 4-H Youth Leadership Ambassador Team: Tom Moss of Lincoln County, Claire Gangwish of Buffalo County, Autumn Lindsley of Butler County, Faith Oldemeyer of Gage County, Hannah Roebke of Seward County, Payton Smidt of Gage County and Sarah Treffer of Dawson County, according to a press release.

They worked with Nebraska Extension 4-H Educators to plan first-ever Nebraska 4-H Youth Leadership Conference, which ran July 1 through 3.

The YLC Ambassador Team invited conference participants attend this event at the State 4-H camp facility in Halsey.

The group met on a monthly basis to develop their own leadership skills, determine the schedule for the conference, select relevant camp activities for participants, and create and facilitate workshops to engage others in leadership and service-oriented programming.

The team members were chosen through an application process showcasing their current leadership skills as well as their interest in helping others.

The goal was for these individuals to come together as a team to be a youth leadership voice at the state level as well as develop and practice their own skills to take back and use in their own communities.