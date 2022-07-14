Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival celebrates third season

LINCOLN — The third season of the Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival will take place from July 23 to 31 at multiple venues throughout Lincoln. The festival highlights music from the various cultural groups that call Nebraska home.

The Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival also features internationally-recognized touring artists who will share the stage with local musicians to foster a transformative week of cultural exchange and world-class performances. “Travelers” is the theme for the 2022 festival.

“Travel helps us grow and see the world from different perspectives,” Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival Artistic Director Erik Higgins said. “The absence of travel during the pandemic makes us appreciate that even more. This year’s festival is dedicated to those who have made incredible journeys that can inspire us to make our world bigger.”

Many concert program titles describe the personal journeys of the festival’s artists. Program highlights include “Buenos Aires to the World” that features world-renowned Argentinian composer and bandoneon player J.P. Jofre. “Damascus to Brooklyn” showcases the return appearance of Syrian composer and clarinetist Kinan Azmeh, who was recently nominated by President Joe Biden and confirmed by Congress to serve on the National Council for the Arts. “Kiev to Detroit” stars Ukrainian kobzar Julian Kytasty and the Kytasty Family Bandura Ensemble. The festival also includes a North American premiere of Lebanese composer and violinist Layale Chaker’s “The Bow and the Read” for choir and solo violin and two performances with singer/songwriter Gabriel Kahane, whose intense lyrical storytelling has earned a devoted following.

In addition to 14 concert performances, the festival will feature two jam sessions open to the public and several storytelling events that include two storytelling slams. The festival also will host two concerts for kids at SAIL camp and a baby concert for young children and their families on July 30 in Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St.

Workshops for adults, film screenings and social events will round out the festival’s nine days.

Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival schedule:

» July 23

Noon: Lincoln Unites at Tower Square, 1300 P St.

» July 24

4 p.m.: Kiev to Detroit at First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

6:30 p.m.: Storytelling No. 1 feat with Julian Kytasty at First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

» July 25

7 p.m.: Coming to Stillness meditative concert at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

» July 26

7 p.m.: Book of Travelers feat with Gabriel Kahane at Lied Center’s Johnny Carson Theater, 215 Temple Building 12th and R streets.

9 p.m.: Jam Session No. 1 at Lied Center’s Johnny Carson Theater, 215 Temple Building 12th and R streets.

» July 27

2 p.m.: SAIL Camp preview concert No. 1, location to be announced.

7 p.m.: Ancient to Modern feat with Layale Chaker at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

9 p.m.: Heart to Heart, location to be announced.

» July 28

2 p.m.: SAIL Camp preview concert No. 2, location to be announced.

7 p.m.: Magnificent Bird feat with Gabriel Kahane at Lied Center’s Johnny Carson Theater, 215 Temple Building 12th and R streets.

9 p.m.: Storytelling No. 2 SLAM at Lied Center’s Johnny Carson Theater, 215 Temple Building 12th and R streets.

» July 29

7 p.m.: Celebration of Places feat with Kinan Azmeh’s and JP Jofre at Lied Center’s Johnny Carson Theater, 215 Temple Building 12th and R streets.

9 p.m.: Mt. Sinjar to the Midwestern Plains feat with Majed Chamseddine and Golden Studio at Sheldon Art Gallery Sculpture Garden, 12th and R streets.

» July 30

10 a.m.: The Red Balloon with Baby Concert at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St.

2 p.m.: Jam Session No. 2 at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St.

7 p.m.: Damascus to Brooklyn feat with Kinan Azmeh at South Street Temple, 2061 S. 20th St.

» July 31

4 p.m.: Buenos Aires to the World feat with J.P. Jofre at First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Festival passes are $100 for adults, $40 for students and $20 for children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger are free. Event tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger are free. Storytelling slams, jam sessions and the baby concert are free, but registration is requested.

For more information or to purchase tickets and passes, go to lincolncrossroadsmusic.org/events.