Lincoln’s Day of the Dead going virtual

LINCOLN — The public is being invited to discover the meaning of the Day of the Dead virtually. The 2020 Day of the Dead will be celebrated with traditional memorial displays in two downtown locations: Nebraska History Museum, 131 North Centennial Mall, and Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St. in Lincoln, according to a press release.

The community is invited to submit photographs stories and sentiments of loved ones for the memorial displays. Everyone is welcome to share the story of their loved one at history.nebraska.gov/events/virtual-dia-de-los-muertos-2020.

Virtual experiences include storytelling, mariachi music, traditional Mexican folkloric dance, musical performances, t-shirt designs, art-making and more. Event activities and performances can be viewed on History Nebraska’s website at history.nebraska.gov.

The event starts at 1 p.m. with welcome remarks and an explanation of the meaning of the Day of the Dead.

List of activities and performances:

» Nebraska History Museum: Musical performance by Daniel Martinez.

» Nebraska Folklife Network: Mexican traditional music from Mariachi Zapata of Omaha and Grupo Folklorico Sangre Azteca dancers. Performances sponsored by ALLO Communications of Lincoln.