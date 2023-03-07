At the Feb. 27 meeting of the LincUP Community Advisory Panel, three panel members were recognized for three years of service.

Lincoln County-Union Pacific Railroad is a volunteer panel of community members and railroad representatives which meets monthly to explore community health, safety and environmental issues.

Nathan Hammond, superintendent of Terminal Operations at Bailey Yard, presented recognition plaques to Don Kurre (Rotary member representing service groups), Andy Moore (Nebraska Game and Parks representing environment) and Stuart Simpson (representing North Platte Public Schools).

LincUP generally meets on the fourth Monday of each month, except for June and December. Members share concerns and updates from interests they represent and take information back to the larger community, according to a press release.

There is a public comment period at each meeting, which is open to anyone with questions or comments. If interested in learning more about LincUP or how to serve on the panel, contact Lorre McKeone, LincUP facilitator, at lorre@executiveextra.com.