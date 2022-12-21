Linden Court employee part of Nebraska Health Care LEAD

Nebraska Health Care Association and Nebraska Health Care Foundation has announced Class V of Nebraska Health Care LEAD, a year-long program designed to develop a workforce of leaders that can meet the health care needs of Nebraska’s aging population.

A kickoff retreat was Oct. 21 at NHCA’s office in Lincoln. During the retreat, each member of Class V was paired with a mentor who previously completed the program. The mentors will provide guidance throughout the year, the organizations said in a press release.

Through in-person and virtual gatherings, book discussions and connections with state and national leaders, Nebraska Health Care LEAD, which stands for "Lead. Excel. Advance. Develop.," equips professionals with tools to shape the future of health care in the state. The organizations say that the program benefits small communities, employers, public relations and helps participants with personal growth.

Class V members include Winsome Backer, Linden Court, North Platte; Jessica Crunk, The Ambassador, Nebraska City; Greg Ernst, Dial Senior Living, Omaha; Cole Franson, Ridgewood Senior Living, Bennington; Kiley Goff, Emerald Nursing and Rehab, Cozad; Traci Haglund, Wakefield Health Care Center, Wakefield; Shalynne Hohnholt, Good Samaritan Society, Albion; Lindsay Kant, Nebraska Health Care Association, Lincoln; Rex Moore, Good Samaritan Society, Kearney; Erin Nelson, Douglas County Health Center, Omaha; Renee Pickerel, Legacy Arbors, Lincoln; Heather Salmon, Crest View Care Center, Chadron; and Andrew Wismer, Vetter Health Services, Elkhorn.

“As an association, NHCA’s vision is inspire people to shape their world,” said Jalene Carpenter, NHCA president and CEO. “Through workshops, tools, and mentorship, Nebraska Health Care LEAD is designed to inspire participants to use what they learn to inspire their own teams and, ultimately, strengthen Nebraska’s health care workforce.”

Nebraska Health Care LEAD Class V is supported by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska, Community Pharmacy, Infinity Rehab, The Olson Group and The Vetter Foundation.