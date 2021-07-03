Little Feet Meet big success with small kids

All locations of North Platte Public School’s Bullpup Preschools have recognized Special Olympics Nebraska for sponsoring the first annual Little Feet Meet on May 18 to celebrate the last day of school.
All 12 schools in the North Platte Public Schools have been Unified Champion Schools for the last several years, and this year they have expanded it to include all preschools.
The concept behind Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools is to plan activities to bring students of all abilities together and to mainly have students with intellectual disabilities interact with their regular education peers.
Every school plan activities throughout the year to teach students about being inclusive. Special Olympics Nebraska promotes specific events that tie into some of their other activities.
The Little Feets Meet is one of their specific events that they are promoting in elementary schools across the state.
The Little Feet Meet is a new event that Special Olympics Nebraska is sponsoring this year. The organization sent schools a flyer of suggested activities the students could participate in to start learning foundational athletic skills.
Special Olympics Nebraska provided the equipment for the event and a list of suggested stations. The teachers practiced these stations with the students in May and then selected just a few. Since all preschool locations had participated in a virtual bubble field trip the day before, a bubble station was included in this event. Leading up to the event, the preschool teachers read stories about good sportsmanship and inclusion to the students.
Special Olympics Nebraska also provided a T-shirt for each participant and staff member associated with the preschool. The T-shirts, designed by Special Olympics Nebraska, incorporated the Bullpup logo, making them unique to North Platte.
“The students were most excited to get their own shirt they could keep; they even stated that they were never going to take them off,” said Brittany Payne, preschool teacher at Jefferson Elementary.
“The Little Feet Meet was a great way to wrap up an amazing school year. The Special Olympics was so accommodating. They sent us all the equipment, T-shirts and ribbons. This school year, we focused on being safe, responsible, and respectful. Part of being respectful is being kind to others and being a good sport. Students loved cheering on their friends while participating in the events — running, jumping, throwing, kicking, striking and more. Students and families had a great time coming together to support everyone and wrap up our school year.” said Monica Carter, Washington Preschool teacher.
The kindergarten through first grade Summer Kids Klub students will be participating in a Little Feet Meet in July, again sponsored by Special Olympics Nebraska.