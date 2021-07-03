Little Feet Meet big success with small kids

All locations of North Platte Public School’s Bullpup Preschools have recognized Special Olympics Nebraska for sponsoring the first annual Little Feet Meet on May 18 to celebrate the last day of school.

All 12 schools in the North Platte Public Schools have been Unified Champion Schools for the last several years, and this year they have expanded it to include all preschools.

The concept behind Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools is to plan activities to bring students of all abilities together and to mainly have students with intellectual disabilities interact with their regular education peers.

Every school plan activities throughout the year to teach students about being inclusive. Special Olympics Nebraska promotes specific events that tie into some of their other activities.

The Little Feets Meet is one of their specific events that they are promoting in elementary schools across the state.

The Little Feet Meet is a new event that Special Olympics Nebraska is sponsoring this year. The organization sent schools a flyer of suggested activities the students could participate in to start learning foundational athletic skills.