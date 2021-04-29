Live music is back at Holland Center Outdoors

OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts kicks off the Holland Center Outdoors series with Mountain Heart at 7 p.m. on Saturday. At this first show, O-pa will recognize first responders for their service during the pandemic and will provide two free tickets to the concert, according to a press release. The outdoor festival will include outstanding live music, and food and drink options, and is located on the green lawn east of the Holland Center on Douglas and 12th streets.

First responders can claim their tickets by contacting ticketomaha@o-pa.org. Tickets are on sale to the general public and are available at ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.

With performances from Saturday through October, patrons can enjoy a wide variety of entertainment from national touring acts and local performing artists at Holland Center Outdoors.

Tickets start at $18 for all shows, and are on sale at ticketomaha.com. Additional concerts may be added throughout the summer. Shows are reduced capacity unless otherwise noted at ticketomaha.com. Concerts will be held rain or shine.