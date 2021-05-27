Live music performances coming to Espresso Shop

Espresso Shop owner Brandon Raby and his musical companions will offer some Saturday evening gypsy jazz for those who want to have a beer or other refreshment in a relaxed atmosphere.

Raby and Blue Swing will play from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning Saturday and continuing once a month.

It will be a place to stop, talk, socialize and tap your toes. There is no admission charge, but tips are fine.

The Espresso Shop is located at 419 N. Dewey St. in downtown North Platte.