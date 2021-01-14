Live shows return to Omaha Performing Arts

OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts has announced new spring shows coming to the Holland Performing Arts Center and Orpheum Theater in 2021. From jazz and R&B to dance, this year’s spring performances promise an exhilarating experience starting in February. Masks are required during these performances and seating is limited to allow for social distancing. Ticket buyers who cannot attend in-person may watch most of these concerts from home.
Learn more about the live streaming option at ticketomaha.com/faqs-simulcast. Visit ticketomaha.com to purchase tickets.
» Ranky Tanky: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5., Holland Center. Tickets starting at $20. Grammy Award-winning group Ranky Tanky performs timeless music born from the Gullah culture, in America’s southeastern Sea Island region, with mixtures of gospel, funk, R&B and jazz. Their debut 2017 album soared to the top spot on the Billboard, iTunes and Amazon Jazz Charts. The community is also invited to join Ranky Tanky for a discussion on food and music of the Gullah culture at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 4
This event is part of O-pa’s Voices AMPLIFIED! series, created to amplify artists in diverse cultures. Find more information at o-pa.org.
» Alicia Olatuja Intuition: Songs From The Minds of Women: 7:30 p.m. March 11, Holland Center. Tickets starting at $19. Praised by The New York Times as “a singer with a strong luscious tone,” Alicia Olatuja astounds audiences with her exquisite vocals and artistic versatility. “Intuition,” celebrates the works of female icons including songs of Brenda Russell, Sade, Tracy Chapman, Kate Bush, Angela Bofill and Linda Creed and feature classics such as “Give Me One Reason” and “This Woman’s Work.”
» Raul Midon: 7:30 p.m. March 20, 1200 Club — Holland Center. Tickets starting at $19. Raul Midon has released 10 studio albums as a solo jazz artist and is dubbed “an eclectic adventurist” by People magazine. Midon received a Grammy Award nomination for “Best Jazz Vocal Performance,” and has collaborated with artists like Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock and Bill Withers.
» The Allman Betts Band: 7:30 p.m. April 16, Orpheum Theater. Tickets starting at $25.50. The Allman Betts Band released their sophomore album, Bless Your Heart in August 2020. Their show features original music from their recent albums, songs from their solo projects as well as classic songs by The Allman Brothers Band, the legendary group founded by Devon Allman and Duane Betts’ fathers, Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts. This performance will not include an available livestream.
» PHILADANCO!: 7:30 p.m. April 29, Orpheum Theater. Tickets starting at $20. Founded in 1970 by Joan Myers Brown, PHILADANCO! is known for using the language of dance to explore Black history, social justice and civil rights. PHILADANCO! is recognized for its artistic integrity, superbly trained dancers and electrifying performances. Pieces from their performance will showcase works by Omaha native Ray Mercer. This performance is sponsored by Wiesman Development.
As part of O-pa’s Voices AMPLIFIED! series, at 5:30 p.m. on April 28, PHILADANCO! will talk about the influence of dance in social justice and Black stereotypes in dance. Find more information at o-pa.org.
» Bria Skonberg: 7:30 p.m. May 12, Orpheum Theater. Tickets starting at $19. New York based trumpeter/vocalist Bria Skonberg has been described as one of the “most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation” by the Wall Street Journal. She plays inventive arrangements of traditional jazz repertoire, clever reinterpretations of contemporary classics and original compositions. In 2017 Skonberg was a Juno Award Winner for Best Vocal Jazz Album. Bria Skonberg will also be a featured guest artist for the University of Nebraska Omaha’s Great Plains Jazz Festival at the Holland Performing Arts Center on May 11.