Live shows return to Omaha Performing Arts

OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts has announced new spring shows coming to the Holland Performing Arts Center and Orpheum Theater in 2021. From jazz and R&B to dance, this year’s spring performances promise an exhilarating experience starting in February. Masks are required during these performances and seating is limited to allow for social distancing. Ticket buyers who cannot attend in-person may watch most of these concerts from home.

Learn more about the live streaming option at ticketomaha.com/faqs-simulcast. Visit ticketomaha.com to purchase tickets.

» Ranky Tanky: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5., Holland Center. Tickets starting at $20. Grammy Award-winning group Ranky Tanky performs timeless music born from the Gullah culture, in America’s southeastern Sea Island region, with mixtures of gospel, funk, R&B and jazz. Their debut 2017 album soared to the top spot on the Billboard, iTunes and Amazon Jazz Charts. The community is also invited to join Ranky Tanky for a discussion on food and music of the Gullah culture at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 4

This event is part of O-pa’s Voices AMPLIFIED! series, created to amplify artists in diverse cultures. Find more information at o-pa.org.