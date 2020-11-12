Local author offers book to Neb. VAs

A new book by JW (John) Smith of North Platte has been released and is being offered free to U.S. veterans. “Quitting Cold Turkey” is Smith’s second tobacco cessation book. Smith announced the book will be provided to Nebraska VA hospitals and outpatient clinics. The free books are made possible through Eagle Gatekeepers, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation. He said he was motivated to provide the free books when he learned about the high use of tobacco products by veterans and active-duty military. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about three in 10 military veterans use a tobacco product, and according to the Department of Veterans Affairs, 480,000 veterans die each year from a tobacco-related illness. The book is available at amazon.com for $14 and locally is available at Bill’s U-Save Pharmacy, 211 W. Leota St., and at First Nebraska Financial Services, 202 W. Second St.