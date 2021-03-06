Local Eagle Scout to receive honor

Dawson McGahan, son of Sheryl Radke and Kevin McGahan, completed his Eagle Scout Board of Review on Jan. 11. His Court of Honor will be held on Sunday.

McGahan chose to refurbish the back porch of the Fredrickson House at the Lincoln County Historical Museum as his Eagle Scout project. Countless hours were spent scraping and sanding the old paint from the walls, ceiling and floor, and repainting to match the original colors of the house. Many community members and fellow Scouts helped with this project.

McGahan has been involved with Scouting since 2013. He crossed over to Boy Scouts at the Arrow of Light Ceremony in February 2015.

He has served as senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, patrol leader, scribe, quartermaster, and librarian. He attended Boy Scout camps at Camp Augustine, Camp Cornhusker, Medicine Mountain, Lewis & Clark, and Ben Delatour. He also attended Merit Badge University at the Stuhr Museum for five years. McGahan has earned 44 merit badges, his favorite being for robotics — which he took twice just for fun.