North Platte Junior Girl Scouts Eden Clark and Caroline Baker showed their "girl power" in donated 50 boxes of girl scout cookies to the women of Midwest Championship Fighting 24 Saturday.
The Junior Girl Scouts of Troop 10232 earned their Gift of Share badge by collecting the cookies and delivering them to Naturally Ava and Vanessa Flores before the event at the D&N Event Center.
The girls told the Telegraph it was "awesome to meet them and a wonderful way to wrap up cookie season and celebrate women’s history month."