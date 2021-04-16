Local groups hosting community cleanups

In an effort to beautify the community and celebrate Earth Day, two separate cleanups are being hosted.

The North Platte Baptist Church will be hosting a cleanup on Sunday at Centennial Park, Cody Park and Memorial Park. Volunteers can pick their park of choice and spend some time picking up litter. The event will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. A lunch will be served at the church upon completion and all volunteers are invited to attend.

On April 24, the North Platte High School Environmental Club invites the community to help them clean up Iron Horse Park. The club asks volunteers to meet them there at 3 p.m. to start picking up litter. This cleanup replaces the Downtown Cleanup which is canceled for 2021. Supplies will be provided.

“We want to encourage everyone to get involved in keeping our community a cleaner, greener, more beautiful place to live,” said Mona Anderson, executive director of Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful. “These community based clean ups are the perfect opportunity for people to get involved, even if they just have an hour to spare.”

For more information, call Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful at 308-534-8100.

Additionally, Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful staff will be at local grocery stores on Thursday, which is Earth Day, handing out reusable shopping bags.