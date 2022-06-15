Local high school musicians participate in Masonic All-Star Marching Band

LINCOLN — Four area high school students — Aurora Atchison, Olivia Hite, Evelyn Kittle and Keagan Hartman — were among 186 students from across Nebraska who participated in the 27th annual Masonic All-Star Marching Band that performed June 4 during Shrine Bowl festivities in Kearney.

“The Masonic All-Star Marching Band is such an integral part of the Shrine Bowl,” said Alex Straatmann, Grand Master of Nebraska Masons. “The memories of new friends and performing together at the halftime of the Shrine Bowl Game is a lasting memory, but most important is the support they provide for the Shrine Hospitals for Children.”

Starting May 31, the band members devoted four days of intense practice to learn the music, marching steps and field formations. The band gave their first public performance with a public concert June 3 at Harmon Park. The band led the Shrine Bowl Parade down Kearney’s Central and First Avenue June 4, and performed the national anthem and halftime show at the 62nd Annual Shrine Bowl at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Sponsored by the Masons of Nebraska, the Masonic All-Star Band was directed by Brad Weber, Dan Sodomka and Dr. Dave Bohnert. Weber is the retired director at Wayne High School, who currently is an instructor of percussion at Wayne State College. Sodomka is band director at Aurora High School and Bohnert is dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at Wayne State College.

Scholarships for the students were provided by Elizabeth Birnstihl, Arbor Vitae Chapter No. 92, Platte Valley Lodge No. 32 and Bee Hive Lodge No. 184. The scholarship covered the cost of the camp.