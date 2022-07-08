Local Job’s Daughters bring home top spots from statewide meet

The North Platte members took 28 total awards home. Grace took home the Dad Walt Miller and Go for the Gold awards for bringing in new members, first in two arts and crafts categories and second on her artwork with the grand theme; mermaid. Emma received the Exemplary Leader award, a first place award on her vocal solo and second for telling the Story of Job. Maci was chosen to be a representative to Oregon and Washington, and was also given a second place award on her charcoal artwork, first on her grand themed free verse poetry. Makenzie took first place on her obligation speech, second on her jewelry, first on her JDI themed art and second for slime. Maddisun received first place in miscellaneous art, first on Grand theme photography, first on grand theme handicraft and first on her grand theme acrostic poem. Noelle took home first place on her handicraft, second for slime and second on tie dye art. Lastly Shannon, a mother, also did a grand theme painting and received first place, and she participated in the Story of Job competition where she placed second.