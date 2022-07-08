Local Job’s Daughters bring home top spots from statewide meet

The North Platte Bethel No. 4 Job’s Daughters had five members attend the annual state meeting from June 15 to 18 in Kearney.
The members gather from across the state to first compete in arts and crafts, music and signing, ritual (speech), librarians (writing) and their overall knowledge of Job’s Daughters. On June 17 they held their annual meeting with 116 statewide members in attendance and wrapped up the day with the awards banquet and Miss Nebraska Job’s Daughters pageant.
The North Platte members took 28 total awards home. Grace took home the Dad Walt Miller and Go for the Gold awards for bringing in new members, first in two arts and crafts categories and second on her artwork with the grand theme; mermaid. Emma received the Exemplary Leader award, a first place award on her vocal solo and second for telling the Story of Job. Maci was chosen to be a representative to Oregon and Washington, and was also given a second place award on her charcoal artwork, first on her grand themed free verse poetry. Makenzie took first place on her obligation speech, second on her jewelry, first on her JDI themed art and second for slime. Maddisun received first place in miscellaneous art, first on Grand theme photography, first on grand theme handicraft and first on her grand theme acrostic poem. Noelle took home first place on her handicraft, second for slime and second on tie dye art. Lastly Shannon, a mother, also did a grand theme painting and received first place, and she participated in the Story of Job competition where she placed second.
The Bethel was recognized for their work to remain active despite the pandemic and having a strong Jobie 2 Bee program for prospects with the Bethel of the Year award. A large trophy is theirs to display for the year.
Bethel has a Puttin’ on the Ritz 100th birthday bash planned for at 5 p.m. July 16 at the Masonic Temple at 202 McDonald Road in North Platte. The 1920’s themed party encourages those who want to attend to dress in theme with their best suit and newsboy hat or a flapper dress ready to dance the night away. The dinner followed with a dance will cost $20 per person. Contact Samantha at 308-530-2608 to reserve a seat by Sunday.