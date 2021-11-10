Loft Gallery features 4-H artists

LINCOLN — Twelve young artists from across Nebraska have artwork currently on display in the Loft Gallery in the Nebraska East Union on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus.
The show features fourteen drawings, including graphite, ink, charcoal, color pencil and scratchboard artwork, created by 4-H members. The pieces were selected from hundreds of 4-H visual art exhibits entered at the 2021 Nebraska State Fair.
The exhibition features original artwork by the following 4-H members:
» Kaila Spieker, 17, Pierce County, Hadar Handy Helpers 4-H Club.
» Addison Zook, 18, Butler County, Always Busy Clover 4-H Club.
» Austyn Rumbeck, 17, Buffalo County, Diamond Willow 4-H Club.
» Aimee Merrill, 18, Hitchcock County, Southwest Shooting Sports 4-H Club.
» Janessa Schmidt, 19, Colfax County Busy Bees 4-H Club.
» Anne Marie Wurtz, 18, Lancaster County, Star City Cornhuskers 4-H Club.
» Piper Dather, 16, Knox County, Northwest Feeders 4-H Club.
» Ashlyn Boeckenhauer, 15, Dixon County, independent 4-H member.
» Hadley Hartman, 11, Johnson County, West Elk Creek 4-H Club.
» Kinsley Oestmann, 16, Nemaha County, Timbercreek 4-H Club.
» Emily Loseke, 19, Colfax County, All-Star 4-H Club.
» Carmen Kosmicki, 18, Howard County, independent 4-H member.
Admission to the Loft Gallery is free and open to the public anytime the Nebraska East Union is open. The exhibit will remain in place through December.