Logan County 4-H’ers attend leadership conference

Two Logan County 4-H’ers attended the 17th annual Nebraska Youth Beef Leadership Symposium Nov. 19 through 21 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln animal science complex, according to a UNL Extension press release.

Natalie Newman and Elizabeth Fetty were among 43 high school students from Nebraska, Arizona, Kansas and Minnesota attending the event.

Since 2004, 680 students have participated in the event.

“This was the 17th year that we have hosted NYBLS on campus, and it continues to be one of the youth events the participants look forward to the most every year,” said Alli Raymond, animal science recruitment coordinator. “The symposium is a way to broaden horizons for its participants and grow the beef industry through young people.”

This year, attendees began the symposium with an introduction to the beef industry from Bryan Reiling, associate professor of livestock production and management, before engaging with industry professionals about beef production, carcass value and breakdown, beef palatability and flavor, nutritional value and food safety.