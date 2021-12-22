 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Nebraska Truck Center
Logan County 4-H’ers attend leadership conference
0 comments

Logan County 4-H’ers attend leadership conference

  • 0
Logan County 4-H’ers attend leadership conference

Logan County 4-H’ers Elizabeth Fetty, left, and Natalie Newman attend a program during the Nebraska Youth Beef Leadership Symposium.

 Photo courtesy of Alexis Corman

Two Logan County 4-H’ers attended the 17th annual Nebraska Youth Beef Leadership Symposium Nov. 19 through 21 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln animal science complex, according to a UNL Extension press release.

Natalie Newman and Elizabeth Fetty were among 43 high school students from Nebraska, Arizona, Kansas and Minnesota attending the event.

Since 2004, 680 students have participated in the event.

“This was the 17th year that we have hosted NYBLS on campus, and it continues to be one of the youth events the participants look forward to the most every year,” said Alli Raymond, animal science recruitment coordinator. “The symposium is a way to broaden horizons for its participants and grow the beef industry through young people.”

This year, attendees began the symposium with an introduction to the beef industry from Bryan Reiling, associate professor of livestock production and management, before engaging with industry professionals about beef production, carcass value and breakdown, beef palatability and flavor, nutritional value and food safety.

Participants completed the Clifton StrengthsFinder Assessment to find their individual strengths. They then applied those strengths in a team project where they created a beef entree or appetizer suitable for serving at a Lincoln restaurant. They collaborated with a professional chef and UNL meat scientists.

On the final day of the symposium, youth participants showcased the leadership skills and knowledge of the beef industry that they gained by developing and presenting a marketing plan for their beef dish. Undergraduate students served as group leaders and meat science graduate students assisted the students with executing their projects. The groups were then able to present their marketing plan and receive critiques from judges.

Because of Nebraska’s strong ties to beef production, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln serves as a fitting location to prepare the next generation in the beef industry, Raymond said.

“Nebraska is known as the beef state, and there (are) a lot of people passionate about the industry in this state. The future of the beef industry is in good hands with the youth that we’ve seen come through this program over the years,” Raymond said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The future of business travel

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID cases decrease in Nebraska
Health

COVID cases decrease in Nebraska

Dr. James Lawler of the University of Nebraska Medical Center sees a “high likelihood” of an increase when the state gets hit with the brunt of the fast-spreading omicron variant in the next couple of weeks.

‘Summer of Soul,’ ‘Drive My Car’ make Oscars shortlist
Technology

‘Summer of Soul,’ ‘Drive My Car’ make Oscars shortlist

Documentaries about Julia Child, “Black Woodstock,” the pandemic and The Velvet Underground and acclaimed international films like Japan’s “Drive My Car,” Iran’s “A Hero” and Norway’s “The Worst Person in the World” just got a little closer to scoring Oscar nominations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News