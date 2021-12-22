Logan County 4-H’ers attend leadership conference

Two Logan County 4-H’ers attended the 17th annual Nebraska Youth Beef Leadership Symposium Nov. 19 through 21 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln animal science complex, according to a UNL Extension press release.
Natalie Newman and Elizabeth Fetty were among 43 high school students from Nebraska, Arizona, Kansas and Minnesota attending the event.
Since 2004, 680 students have participated in the event.
“This was the 17th year that we have hosted NYBLS on campus, and it continues to be one of the youth events the participants look forward to the most every year,” said Alli Raymond, animal science recruitment coordinator. “The symposium is a way to broaden horizons for its participants and grow the beef industry through young people.”
This year, attendees began the symposium with an introduction to the beef industry from Bryan Reiling, associate professor of livestock production and management, before engaging with industry professionals about beef production, carcass value and breakdown, beef palatability and flavor, nutritional value and food safety.
Participants completed the Clifton StrengthsFinder Assessment to find their individual strengths. They then applied those strengths in a team project where they created a beef entree or appetizer suitable for serving at a Lincoln restaurant. They collaborated with a professional chef and UNL meat scientists.
On the final day of the symposium, youth participants showcased the leadership skills and knowledge of the beef industry that they gained by developing and presenting a marketing plan for their beef dish. Undergraduate students served as group leaders and meat science graduate students assisted the students with executing their projects. The groups were then able to present their marketing plan and receive critiques from judges.
Because of Nebraska’s strong ties to beef production, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln serves as a fitting location to prepare the next generation in the beef industry, Raymond said.
“Nebraska is known as the beef state, and there (are) a lot of people passionate about the industry in this state. The future of the beef industry is in good hands with the youth that we’ve seen come through this program over the years,” Raymond said.