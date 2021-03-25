Longhorn Festival welcomes Randy Houser

After keeping busy with a number of projects over the years, Chesnutt released the highly regarded “Tradition Lives” in 2016.

DJ Bridwell

Nebraska’s own DJ Bridwell has been racking up acclaim for his music. Since 2012 DJ has been performing for the heartland with his own style of country rock while sharing the stage with artists such as the Eli Young Band, Aaron Watson, Whiskey Myers, Jacob Bryant and many more. Logging over 700 live shows in the last few years, DJ has become a fan favorite and has solidified his singles “90 MPH” and “Think About Us” in regular rotation on country radio stations throughout Nebraska and beyond.

DJ was named Florida Country Radio Top Artist of the Year and LOZ Radio Male Vocalist of the Year in 2015 and has been nominated by the Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards as Male Vocalist of the Year and RMCMA Song of the Year for his single “90 MPH.” Additionally, in 2018 Bridwell was chosen as the LOZ radio Favorite Indie Song of the Year, also with “90 MPH.” After a successful run as the front man of The DJ Bridwell Band in 2020 he signed as a solo artist with the independent country record label, Third & James Records out of Denver. DJ’s first solo release, “Backseat” was released in October.

The venue

The Sutherland Rodeo Arena has been hosting rodeos, ropings, demolition derbies, boxing smokers and other events for more than 80 years. Recently an aggressive refurbishing effort was undertaken, including new bleachers, arena improvements and the addition of a new concessions building featuring a covered beer garden, meeting space, restrooms and contestant showers. The Longhorn Music Fest stage will be placed on the arena floor directly in front of the rough stock chutes. For those who enjoy their music stage-side, the Longhorn Music Fest will feature an up-close-and-personal concert experience.