Longhorn Festival welcomes Randy Houser

SUTHERLAND — Start whistlin’ Dixie, put your boots on like a cowboy chasing down a good time and you might find that anything goes if you leave no stone unturned and give your sweetheart a goodnight kiss when the night is runnin’ outta moonlight. If that sentence makes sense to you, then you just might be a Randy Houser fan.
The Sutherland Longhorn Bar has announced the Longhorn Music Festival will be on August 21 at the Sutherland Rodeo Arena. Houser will headline with special guests honky tonk legend Mark Chesnutt and DJ Bridwell, according to a press release.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 2 at longhornfest2021.eventbrite.com. Tickets for the all-ages show are $45 in advance and $55 at the gate. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Aug. 21 and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Beer, cocktails and food concessions will be available on the grounds.
Randy Houser
Randy Houser has racked up three consecutive No. 1 hits and more than four million in singles sales to date with his Stoney Creek Records album, How Country Feels.
He topped the charts with the title track, “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” and “Goodnight Kiss,” which was also his first No. 1 as a songwriter, and earned critical acclaim for his powerful delivery of the Top 5 smash and CMA Song of the Year-nominated “Like A Cowboy.” Houser added a fourth No. 1 to his catalog with “We Went” from his 2016 album, Fired Up.
Randy Houser’s fifth studio album, “Magnolia,” is his third album with current label home, Stoney Creek Records. Listeners got their first taste of Houser’s critically-acclaimed rootsy project with the Top 30 hit “What Whiskey Does,” which debuted at Country Radio as No. 1 most added.
Mark Chesnutt
Neo-honky tonker Mark Chesnutt parlayed a solid grounding in classic country into chart-topping stardom during the ’90s. Chesnutt’s debut album, “Too Cold at Home,” was released in 1990, and the title track became his first hit, climbing into the country top five. With a style that blended George Jones, Merle Haggard and Bob Wills, Chesnutt went on to score four more Top Ten hits from the album: the number one “Brother Jukebox,” “Blame It on Texas,” “Your Love Is a Miracle” and “Broken Promise Land.”
By the time that string ran out, Chesnutt had finished his follow-up, 1992’s “Longnecks & Short Stories.” It gave him four more Top Five singles in “Bubba Shot the Jukebox,” “Old Flames Have New Names,” the chart-topping “I’ll Think of Something” and “Ol’ Country.” Chesnutt kept his hit-machine status going on 1993’s “Almost Goodbye,” which gave him three more chart-toppers in the title track, “It Sure Is Monday,” and “I Just Wanted You to Know.” 1994’s “What a Way to Live” offered the number one “Gonna Get a Life” and the number two “Goin’ Through the Big D.”
After keeping busy with a number of projects over the years, Chesnutt released the highly regarded “Tradition Lives” in 2016.
DJ Bridwell
Nebraska’s own DJ Bridwell has been racking up acclaim for his music. Since 2012 DJ has been performing for the heartland with his own style of country rock while sharing the stage with artists such as the Eli Young Band, Aaron Watson, Whiskey Myers, Jacob Bryant and many more. Logging over 700 live shows in the last few years, DJ has become a fan favorite and has solidified his singles “90 MPH” and “Think About Us” in regular rotation on country radio stations throughout Nebraska and beyond.
DJ was named Florida Country Radio Top Artist of the Year and LOZ Radio Male Vocalist of the Year in 2015 and has been nominated by the Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards as Male Vocalist of the Year and RMCMA Song of the Year for his single “90 MPH.” Additionally, in 2018 Bridwell was chosen as the LOZ radio Favorite Indie Song of the Year, also with “90 MPH.” After a successful run as the front man of The DJ Bridwell Band in 2020 he signed as a solo artist with the independent country record label, Third & James Records out of Denver. DJ’s first solo release, “Backseat” was released in October.
The venue
The Sutherland Rodeo Arena has been hosting rodeos, ropings, demolition derbies, boxing smokers and other events for more than 80 years. Recently an aggressive refurbishing effort was undertaken, including new bleachers, arena improvements and the addition of a new concessions building featuring a covered beer garden, meeting space, restrooms and contestant showers. The Longhorn Music Fest stage will be placed on the arena floor directly in front of the rough stock chutes. For those who enjoy their music stage-side, the Longhorn Music Fest will feature an up-close-and-personal concert experience.