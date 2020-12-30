Lori Clinch: Please stop pushing your products on the aging

I’d like to offer a tad bit of advice to the fine folks out there who offer up their products to people who are aging — please do so with an ounce of decorum.
Better yet, how ’bout you product pushers just sit back in the shadows with your boxes of wares and wait for us to come to you?
There is not a woman out there who wants to open her mail and find a bunch of samples for bladder control. Just because we turn 55, doesn’t mean that we automatically have a need for seat risers. Believe it or not, some of us can get through the day without coupons for denture cream.
People shouldn’t just assume these things.
Most of us keep our fingers on the pulse of reality and will know when we need it, we just don’t want people lurking about and telling us we need it.
Most of these gadgets and gizmos come in handy, I’ll admit to that. Back in my youth I laughed at a jar opener and could whip off lids with ease. These days? Well, not so much. I have them in several utensil drawers in the kitchen and some of them even sport hand written notes cautioning, “Woe to those who use this and don’t put it back.”
I’ve been utilizing my wrinkle cream for years and have been seriously contemplating some sort of supplement to help with my failing memory.
I’ll surely get the hearing aids when mine begins to fade. But I don’t want to get literature when I can still hear the dog bark at the door and the TV volume at a level that doesn’t shatter the windows.
What I really don’t want is to call an automated system to activate a well-known credit card and get this option, “Please press one if you or anyone in your household is over 50.”
Now, I’m not new, and I know that if you press one on just any phone call like this, you could end up going down a path that you’d rather not go. But this was a highly reputable credit card company and I had initiated the call.
So I pressed one.
My call was quickly answered by a lady who thanked me for contacting their medical hotline. She then went on to inform me that today was my lucky day.
I’ll say it for you, “Go me!”
Turns out I had won one of their panic buttons that I could wear around my neck and push if I ever fell and was unable to upright myself. Best yet, they were going to ship it to me for free!
They weren’t exactly setting off fireworks as a marching band played in the background. But they were on the brink of it.
This posed the age-old question, what kind of contest did I enter?
The lady wasn’t taking “no” for an answer, and kept just talking over me.
“I just want to activate my card, please.” I cut in.
“Well ma’am,” she replied, “then you shouldn’t have pressed ‘one.’ We can’t help you with your card, but if you hang on, I’ll connect you with one of our medical representatives, and we’ll get your panic necklace to you without delay.”
Click.
She said she couldn’t simply disconnect me, but I’m not too old to know that I can simply disconnect myself.
So back to you people who are pushing the aging products, give folks a break. There are no fat ladies out there who want to hear about your 60 pound weight loss in 30 day products. Nobody wants to hear that “You too!” have noticed our hair loss, and we’ve all noticed that our skin doesn’t fit as nicely as it used to.
We know where you are and when we need you, we’ll find you.
Now if I can just remember where I put my memory loss supplement.