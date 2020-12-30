Lori Clinch: Please stop pushing your products on the aging

I’d like to offer a tad bit of advice to the fine folks out there who offer up their products to people who are aging — please do so with an ounce of decorum.

Better yet, how ’bout you product pushers just sit back in the shadows with your boxes of wares and wait for us to come to you?

There is not a woman out there who wants to open her mail and find a bunch of samples for bladder control. Just because we turn 55, doesn’t mean that we automatically have a need for seat risers. Believe it or not, some of us can get through the day without coupons for denture cream.

People shouldn’t just assume these things.

Most of us keep our fingers on the pulse of reality and will know when we need it, we just don’t want people lurking about and telling us we need it.

Most of these gadgets and gizmos come in handy, I’ll admit to that. Back in my youth I laughed at a jar opener and could whip off lids with ease. These days? Well, not so much. I have them in several utensil drawers in the kitchen and some of them even sport hand written notes cautioning, “Woe to those who use this and don’t put it back.”