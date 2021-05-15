Lorrie Mowry named national teacher of the year

The National Business Education Association has named McCook Community College’s Lorrie Mowry, their Post-Secondary Business Teacher of the Year.

Lorrie Mowry received the award for outstanding contributions to business education by a business instructor at a community, a two-year college or technology institution. The awards announcement came at the organization’s annual event held virtually and in New Orleans earlier this month.

The three key areas considered for the national award were: Contributions to business education through teaching; contributions to business education through publishing which includes major articles, both refereed and non-refereed publications and grant proposals’ and contributions to business education through participation. This involves offices and committee work held in local state, regional and a national professional association.

In the letter of nomination, Mowry was described by her students as “an intelligent, passionate teacher, who comes to class every day with the same enthusiasm as she did on the first day.”