Lorrie Mowry named national teacher of the year

The National Business Education Association has named McCook Community College’s Lorrie Mowry, their Post-Secondary Business Teacher of the Year.
Lorrie Mowry received the award for outstanding contributions to business education by a business instructor at a community, a two-year college or technology institution. The awards announcement came at the organization’s annual event held virtually and in New Orleans earlier this month.
The three key areas considered for the national award were: Contributions to business education through teaching; contributions to business education through publishing which includes major articles, both refereed and non-refereed publications and grant proposals’ and contributions to business education through participation. This involves offices and committee work held in local state, regional and a national professional association.
In the letter of nomination, Mowry was described by her students as “an intelligent, passionate teacher, who comes to class every day with the same enthusiasm as she did on the first day.”
According to a news release from the NBEA, Mowry’s fellow associates speak of the energy and excitement she brings to projects and her willingness to go beyond to promote business programs. She has been praised by colleagues as a forward thinker that always comes up with creative ways to implement needed changes in class and in student organizations.
She has been awarded her McCook Community College’s highest honor, The Gene Budig Outstanding Faculty Award.
The National Business Education Association is the nation’s leading professional organization devoted exclusively to serving individuals and groups engaged in instruction, administration, research and dissemination of information for and about business.