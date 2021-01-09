Loseke joins Nebraska Beef Council Board

KEARNEY — June Loseke, a veterinarian and feedyard operator from Columbus, has been elected to the Nebraska Beef Council Board of Directors in 2021. Loseke will represent fellow beef producers in the council’s seventh district including Nance, Merrick, Hamilton, Platte, Polk, York, Colfax, Butler, Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties. Loseke will replace outgoing board member Buck Wehrbein from Waterloo who completed two consecutive four-year terms.

“We’re excited to have June joining our board,” said Ann Marie Bosshamer, executive director for the Nebraska Beef Council. “She is well respected among producers in her district and will no doubt bring great ideas that will help us continue our mission to strengthen beef demand.”

Current board members Ivan Rush of Scottsbluff, Doug Temme of Wayne, George Cooksley of Anselmo and Jeff Rudolph of Gothenburg will each begin second terms representing their respective districts in 2021. Board members may serve a maximum of two consecutive four-year terms.

For more information and a complete list of the Nebraska Beef Council Board of Directors, visit nebeef.org.