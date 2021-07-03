Louis Stithem receives President’s Award from Mid-Plains

A longtime supporter of Mid-Plains Community College was honored during the North Platte Community College commencement ceremony. Louis “Louie” Stithem of Broken Bow was selected to receive this year’s President’s Award from NPCC.

“I’m flattered and very appreciative,” Stithem said of the recognition. “I’ve watched a lot of people receive the award over the years, and I’m still not sure I qualify to be in that group, but it’s a very rewarding gesture.”

Stithem, who represented District Three, retired from the MPCC Board of Governors in December after serving for 32 years.

“Louie has been a leader and constant voice of support for Mid-Plains Community College for more than three decades,” said MPCC President Ryan Purdy. “He was very active at the local, state and national levels and promoted the college to state senators and Nebraska U.S. senators and congressmen regularly. He held every officer position at the Board of Governor’s table during his time on the Board.”

Stithem spent the majority of his professional career working for Broken Bow Public Schools. He hired on in 1961 as a math teacher and coach and later became the middle school principal.