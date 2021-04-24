Loup County family receives Leopold Award

LINCOLN — Switzer Ranch of Loup County has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Nebraska Leopold Conservation Award.

Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the prestigious award recognizes farmers, ranchers and forestland owners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat resources in their care, according to a press release Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office. Ricketts presented the award to the family at a ceremony on Wednesday.

Bruce and Sue Ann Switzer along with their children, Sarah Sortum and Adam Switzer, own and operate Switzer Ranch. They were announced as the Leopold Conservation Award recipients by Gov. Ricketts in advance of Earth Day. The Switzers will be presented with the $10,000 award during a ceremony honoring them later this year.

Sand County Foundation presents the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 22 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation. For more information on the award, visit leopoldconservationaward.org.