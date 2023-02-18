Luke Ekdahl, son of Mike and Kenda Ekdahl, has received his Eagle Scout badge.

Ekdahl started his Scouting journey with Pack 292 in North Platte in the fall of 2011.

While a Cub Scout, Luke enjoyed many activities including the pine wood derbies, selling popcorn, attending many camps and learning how to become a good, up-standing young man.

In Jan. 2016, he joined Troop 292 and entered his Boy Scouts trail, progressing to Eagle Scout on July 13, 2022. Along the path, Ekdahl gained great prospective on life through the Boy Scout Oath and Code of Honor.

Ekdahl’s Eagle Scout project was completing the Boy Scout building at North Platte Catholic Schools, which was a learning experience for him.

The project included removing weeds and bad grasses east of the building and installing sprinklers and sod. The project also included pouring a concrete pad for the Boy Scout trailer used for camping.

Ekdahl’s Eagle Scout ceremony is at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Boy Scout building at 601 S. Taft Ave. in North Platte. The public is welcome at the ceremony.