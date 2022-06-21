Main ramp area construction at Merritt will cause temporary closures

Users of the main ramp area at Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area near Valentine should be aware of repairs Wednesday through Friday that includes in temporary closures.

Water draining from the pull-through near the ramp area has caused erosion undermining the sidewalk attached to the boat ramp. Immediate repairs are needed, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a press release.

The boat ramp will be closed temporarily for concrete work. These closures will be brief.

Boaters may arrive at the ramp and find their boat launching is delayed. Once the work is complete, repaired areas will be marked with traffic cones while the materials are setting. Visitors should not disturb these areas.

Other boat ramps available at Merritt are at Beeds Landing and Powderhorn.

Funding for the repairs come from capital maintenance funds and sportfish restoration motorboat access funds.