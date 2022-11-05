Majolica batter pitchers are rare

This pretty little quart-sized cobalt blue batter pitcher — similar to Majolica items — is a fun sized item to have on display.

It was a very well used piece of equipment in its day. I think it's from the late 1800s to very early 1900s. It is in “mint” condition. As these pieces were pretty well used on a daily basis, I am very surprised that it is in this good of condition today.

This piece has some pretty powerful blues in it (you can see the color version online at nptelegraph.com) and with a variety of other many colors surrounding the rim as well as in each little flower circling the bottom of the pitcher.

The “batter” beater has a lid on it so it will not splatter. It is an awesome item to have when fixing breakfasts or late evening meals and you want to beat up some eggs or other types of batter — a great invention, indeed.

This pitcher would run around $200 on today’s market … but it is not for sale, yet anyway. It is in my personal collection as this is the only one I have ever seen like this in my 50-odd years of hunting treasures. Just one of those unusual pieces that I care to hold on to for a spell.

The pitcher is thick porcelain and fairly sturdy, however the batter was probably mixed in a larger bowl and then poured into this pitcher so the batter was easier to handle in smaller quantities as well as being lighter weight for the chef of the house.

I love pieces like this as you can almost “hear the story” and view the busy morning in a kitchen over a giant cast iron stove with wood being burned to keep the stove top and the ovens hot. I don’t think I would have made a very good pioneer. I like my soft slippers and carpet under my feet, and I like the thermostat set at a certain temperature so I don’t hit cold floors in the morning when I get my first cup of coffee.

Oh my, how easy we do have it today compared to yesterday’s methods of house holding as well as taking care of the people who live there.

Batter bowls and pitchers were very prevalent back in the day. To be honest, those who may still fix a bit breakfast early in the mornings or fix an early lunch would appreciate these heavy duty pitchers for several uses.

Even beating eggs in it for scrambled eggs would work well. The metal beater with a lid so it won’t splash is from the 1920s — I love the old wire handle for turning the beater. These pieces were purchased separately but they could work together if necessary. The beater is a bit taller so it doesn’t fit perfectly but it does get the job done when you need to use it.

We get out our Tupperware and lighter weight bowls for making cakes or pancakes or whatever — a quick whipping with an electric mixer will do the job so much quicker than by hand. But sometimes, it is nice to just slow down a bit and enjoy a leisurely way to fix an early morning breakfast starting out your day a bit calmer and a bit quieter.

When collecting items through our lifetime of travels, we all need to stop for a moment and really look at what we are saving and why we are saving the things we do. That is OK as each person’s own desires and wants are different — what we want to do with our collections is different.

I just hope someday someone will look back at this same batter jar as I am looking at it today, and they too will be reminded of a simpler and maybe a bit slower paced world than we have today.

As most of you know, I was really planning on starting my classes up again, but my energy level is not as high as it should be to try to tackle the classes again — so guess we will delay them a bit longer. Hopefully by early spring I will be wanting to try it again.

I want to mention the CR Rustic Antique Mall at 108 E. Fifth St. in North Platte is getting all suited up for the Holidays ahead. It will be a fun season for sure.

Some of us were in the shop over the weekend and spruced up our booths — and I have full intentions of taking a box or two of new/old items into my booth and shake it up. I actually cleaned and dusted my shelves a bit and relocated a few things last Sunday.

Now I need to get more stuff marked and priced at home so I can bring in more items for it. The shop looks amazing — Rob and Corey work so very hard on it pretty much all the time. If you have ever been a shop owner of any kind, you will agree with me absolutely when I say how time consuming it can become.

With more than 40 dealers now, they have such a fantastic assortment.

I want to remind you also that I have more Orange Oil in the spray bottles in my booth again. That is such a popular item for antiques or anything new or old actually. I use it all the time: picture frames look fabulous when you spray the wood frame or spray a cloth and then rub it on the wood frame actually works better, I guess.

I love the smell — its light and so clean. And the best part, it is helping to preserve your vintage/antique wood pieces of all kinds. I have used this product for more than 50 years myself, and I am so glad they are still in business.

Howard Oil Products have so many different items for sale to help preserve your precious antiques and also to keep your new items well oiled also.

My batter jar or pitcher this week is a rather unique item for its coloring, etc. It is just a piece that happened to catch my eye at a shop one day and I am glad I picked it up when I did. I can't remember where now, though. This getting old business is not easy by any means, and I certainly hope I can get my classes going again so all my friends will come and help me get back in what I love to do.

I love to talk antiques, I love to see antiques, and I love to see others collections as well as my own. Please remember to pass the information of your precious items down to your families, take pics, write articles about certain pieces that you have purchased through the years and/or or where you bought them, and any bit of story along with each item. The kids will appreciate it. And maybe they might even want to keep a certain item instead of selling just because of the story you have tacked on to your precious items — each and every single one of them.

Hope you have a safe and good week ahead. Please say a prayer for the Dale Hill family and friends as he was one of the greatest collectors and fellow man that I think I have ever known. He will be sadly missed by many — Heaven has gained another awesome soul. Prayers for others making journeys and hoping that our world will stay calm for a spell now. Take care and God bless.