Make It With Wool Contest registration open

Registration is open for the annual Make It With Wool Contest.

The 2022 State Make It With Wool Contest starts at 9 a.m. Nov. 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 205 E. Seventh St., Lexington. The public is invited to the public fashion show at 1 p.m.

The contest helps promote the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns and encourages personal creations in sewing, knitting, crocheting, spinning and weaving of wool fabrics and yarns, Nebraska Extension said in a press release. The contest also helps people recognize creative skills.

The divisions, determined by age as of Jan. 1 (national rule) are: preteen — age 12 and under; junior — ages 13 to 16; senior — ages 17 to 24; adult — age 25 and over; and “made for others.”

For more information, contact Nebraska state contest director Andrea Nisley at P.O. Box 757, Lexington, NE 68850, 308-324-5501 or anisley1@unl.edu, or the district directors.

District directors include: District I — Doris Rush of Scottsbluff, 308-635-0156, and Rosalene Tollman of Marsland, 308-665-2415; District II — Crystal Fangmeier of Hebron, 402-768-4183; and District III — Beth Andrews of Hampton, 402-725-3302.

The entry form, state brochure and national wool contest guidelines are posted at extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson/.

Entry forms, fees, wool samples and wool testing fees are due Oct. 15 to Nisley. The fabrics or yarns used for the wool contest must be 100% wool or wool blend (minimum 60% wool or specialty wool fiber) for each fashion fabric or yarn used. Specialty wool fibers include alpaca, angora, camel, cashmere, llama, mohair and vicuna.

More information is available on the national Make It With Wool website, makeitwithwool.com.

Earlier this year, the 2021 state contest winners, Karla Herrarte of Lexington and Aretta Brennemann of Curtis, competed at the 2022 national contest in San Diego.

The national Make It With Wool Contest also has a Fashion/Apparel Design Competition for college students who are currently enrolled in a college-level fashion or apparel design program. Entry deadline is Nov. 1 for the Fashion/Apparel Design Competition. Information, criteria, how to enter and deadline information are available on the National Make It With Wool website.