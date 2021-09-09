Make Your Mark on Cozad Award presented

Marilyn Peterson received the ninth annual Make Your Mark on Cozad Award on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Wilson Public Library. Due to COVID-19, the award was presented to Peterson by Wilson Public Library Director Laurie Yocom at a dinner hosted by Lyle and Gina Davis at the Elks Lodge in Cozad.

The Make Your Mark on Cozad Award is presented in conjunction with the Wilson Public Library’s celebration of International Dot Day. The award spotlights community members who are enthusiastic supporters of the library, Cozad as a whole and the arts specifically. Katherine Wilson received the inaugural award in September 2013.

Peterson was unanimously selected for the prestigious award at the Cozad Library Foundation’s last regular meeting in early April. Peterson embodies the themes in “The Dot” of courage, collaboration and creativity, according to the press release.

She “touched countless lives as a Cozad educator before moving away. Choosing to return to Cozad upon retirement in 1994, Dr. Peterson became active in Cozad on the Cozad Community Hospital Board of Directors, the Cozad Hospital Foundation, and the Central Plains Home Health and Hospice Advisory Council,” said the press release.