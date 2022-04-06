Making better beverage choices can help improve general health

Many people don’t realize just how much sugar and calories they drink in a day. Sugary drinks are the leading source of added sugars in the American diet. These sweetened liquids include regular soda, fruit drinks, sports drinks, energy drinks and sweetened waters. The flavored coffees and sweetened tea also count as sugary drinks.

The next time you go grocery shopping, read the nutrition labels on the items in your cart to see which ones have the most added sugars. You may be surprised to see that beverages have more added sugars than the food. Beverages are sweetened with various forms of added sugars like brown sugar, corn sweetener, corn syrup, dextrose, fructose, fruit juice concentrates, glucose, high-fructose corn syrup, honey, lactose, malt syrup, maltose, molasses, raw sugar, sucrose and syrup. If these appear in the ingredients list of your favorite beverage, you are drinking a sugar-sweetened beverage.

Here are some tricks to rethink your drink.

» Choose water (tap or unsweetened, bottled, or sparkling) over sugary drinks.

» Need more flavor, add berries or slices of lime, lemon or cucumber to water.

» Missing fizzy drinks add a splash of 100% juice to plain sparkling water for a refreshing, low-calorie drink.

» Need help breaking the habit. Don’t stock up on sugary drinks. Instead, keep a jug or bottles of cold water in the fridge.

» Water just won’t do. Reach for drinks that contain important nutrients such as low fat or fat free milk; unsweetened, fortified milk alternatives; or 100% fruit or vegetable juice first.

» At the coffee shop. Skip the flavored syrups or whipped cream. Ask for a drink with low fat or fat free milk, an unsweetened milk alternative such as soy or almond, or get back to basics with black coffee.

» At the store. Read the Nutrition Facts label to choose drinks that are low in calories, added sugars and saturated fat.

» On the go, carry a reusable water bottle with you and refill it throughout the day.

» Still thirsty? Learn how to drink more water at cdc.gov/healthyweight/healthy_eating/water-and-healthier-drinks.html.

Frequently drinking sugar-sweetened beverages is associated with weight gain/obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, kidney diseases, non-alcoholic liver disease, tooth decay and cavities and gout. Limiting the amount of sugar-sweetened beverages intake can help individuals maintain a healthy weight and have a healthy diet.

For more information, go to cdc.gov/healthyweight/healthy_eating/drinks.html.