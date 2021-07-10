Management skills subject of weekly webinar

LINCOLN — The new Center for Agricultural Profitability at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will present a webinar on the importance of business management skills for agricultural producers in the 21st century with Dr. David Kohl, professor emeritus at Virginia Tech, at noon Thursday.

The webinar will focus on preparing for business decisions that benefit an operation over time. Kohl will highlight the importance of understanding what it takes to have a high business IQ, knowing key performance indicators, being aware of trends and utilizing benchmarking.

“Economic volatility has resulted from weather, trade, supply and market chain issues, consumer trends, geopolitics and even black swans, which will be a fact of life for the 2020s,” Kohl said. “Managing what’s controllable and managing around the uncontrollable, while thinking globally and bringing it down to the business level, will be imperative.”

Kohl spent 25 years as a professor in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics at Virginia Tech. A renowned speaker in the agricultural industry, his decades of experience navigating many economic cycles have contributed to his knowledge of agricultural financial management.